Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 536.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

GIM opened at $3.79 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Global Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 113,867 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $445,219.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,996,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991 over the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.9% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 3,097,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 2,492,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 616,961 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $5,909,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 318.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,269,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 966,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

