Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.94. 27,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark set a C$7.00 target price on Tenaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNZ
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of C$15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.4734112 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenaz Energy
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
