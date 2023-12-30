Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.06

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 12807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Terumo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terumo Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

