Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

