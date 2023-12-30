Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Tesla by 19.9% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 30.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.48. 100,891,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.