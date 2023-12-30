Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Textainer Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Textainer Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 340.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
