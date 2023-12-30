Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textainer Group

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGH opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 340.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.