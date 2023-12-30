The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $51.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

