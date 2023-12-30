The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

