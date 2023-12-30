The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 3,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $31.68.
About The Bidvest Group
