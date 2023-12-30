The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 3,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

