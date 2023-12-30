The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $268.16

Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.16 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.71). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.68), with a volume of 4,814 shares.

The Character Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £55.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.12.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,555.56%.

Insider Activity

About The Character Group

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.43), for a total value of £135,000 ($171,537.48). In other news, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($171,537.48). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.43), for a total value of £187,920 ($238,780.18). Insiders own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.