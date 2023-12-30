The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

