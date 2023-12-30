The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. 771,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

