The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

