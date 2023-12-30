The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
