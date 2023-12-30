The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.