The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 247,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,853. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

