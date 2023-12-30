The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Reduced by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.