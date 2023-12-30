The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.22. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 34,617 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $167,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

