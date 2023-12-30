The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.28. 1,637,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.85. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

