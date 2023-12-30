The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

