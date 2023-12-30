The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

