The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the third quarter. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

