The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.48 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.