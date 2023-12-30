The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The9 has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

