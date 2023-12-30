TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
