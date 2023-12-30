Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.15. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 27,600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$105.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of C$27.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.038009 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theratechnologies news, Director Dale Weil bought 36,200 shares of Theratechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,956.00. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $91,707 in the last three months. 5.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

