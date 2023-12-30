Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

