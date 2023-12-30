Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

MU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.34. 8,549,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,299,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

