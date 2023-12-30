Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

