Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) is O Connor Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 10.03% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

