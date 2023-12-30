Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 545,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 291,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

