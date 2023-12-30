Tnf LLC Buys 956 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tnf LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

