Tnf LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.40 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

