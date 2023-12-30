Tnf LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tnf LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $548.01 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

