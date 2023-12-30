Tnf LLC Has $17.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tnf LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tnf LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,989,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 337,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

