Tnf LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 86,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 115,906 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 607,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

