Tnf LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tnf LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

