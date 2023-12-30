Tnf LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

