Tnf LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

