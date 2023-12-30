Tnf LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDV opened at $102.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.