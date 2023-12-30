Tnf LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $2,316,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMT opened at $25.07 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

