Tnf LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $68.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

