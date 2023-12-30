Tnf LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

