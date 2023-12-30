Tnf LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tnf LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

