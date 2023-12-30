Tnf LLC Purchases 12,922 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tnf LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 267,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

