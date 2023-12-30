Tnf LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

