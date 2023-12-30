Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 27,350 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $553,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

