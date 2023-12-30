Tnf LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,124 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $98.88 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

