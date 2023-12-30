Tnf LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

