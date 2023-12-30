Tnf LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

